Sioux City man gets 12 years prison for robbing bank, cab driver

White got into a U-Haul van, in which Karen Merrick was waiting for him. Merrick led law enforcement officers on a 20-mile chase out of Le Mars and onto county roads before officers were able to flatten the van's tires and bring it to a stop in rural Plymouth County. The stolen money was recovered from the van and has been returned to the bank.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It was later discovered that White did not possess a weapon while he robbed the bank. His attorney on Friday suggested that White had robbed the bank to pay off drug debts.

On Oct. 12, 2018, White got into a cab in Sioux City, threatened the driver with a handgun -- later determined to be a pellet gun -- and demanded cash.

Strand ordered White to pay restitution of $280 to the cab driver and $5,033 to U-Haul.

Merrick, 36, of Sioux City, pleaded guilty in September in U.S. District Court to accessory after the fact. She awaits sentencing.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.