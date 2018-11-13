SPENCER, Iowa -- A Sioux City man was sentenced Tuesday to 25 years in prison on gun and drug charges that resulted from a car chase in Spencer.
Justin Albright, 26, pleaded guilty in Clay County District Court to possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of a firearm by a felon and eluding. He must serve at least eight and one-third years of his sentence before he's eligible for parole.
Officers located Albright after a homeowner reported that he had fled from her garage in the 1100 block of West Seventh Street on Aug. 30. Officers attempted to stop Albright's vehicle, but he instead led them on a pursuit that reached speeds of up to 70 mph through residential areas before he crashed his car into a parked vehicle. He fled the scene on foot before he was apprehended.
Police found methamphetamine in Albright's possession, and a loaded handgun was found in the driver's side door of the car.