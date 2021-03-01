Sioux City man given probation for shooting

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has been placed on probation for shooting another man at a Morningside apartment complex in 2019.
Lawrence Canady, 20, pleaded guilty Monday in Woodbury County District Court to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
District Judge Steven Andreasen suspended a five-year prison sentence and placed Canady on probation for three years. A second count of felon in possession of a firearm was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
Canady shot Lorenzo Jackson on Sept. 4, 2019, at Riverview Apartments, 2201 Gibson St. Canady was arrested a day later when officers located him driving a vehicle that had bullet holes in it. During a police interview, Canady told officers he was in his friend's car when Jackson opened one of the doors and shot at Canady, who said he shot back and drove away.
Jackson's wounds were not life-threatening. He told police that Canady owed him $100 for marijuana wax, court documents said.