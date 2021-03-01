Sioux City man given probation for shooting

According to the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) here is a list of 10 important reminders consumers should do to protect their information.

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has been placed on probation for shooting another man at a Morningside apartment complex in 2019.

Lawrence Canady, 20, pleaded guilty Monday in Woodbury County District Court to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

District Judge Steven Andreasen suspended a five-year prison sentence and placed Canady on probation for three years. A second count of felon in possession of a firearm was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

Canady shot Lorenzo Jackson on Sept. 4, 2019, at Riverview Apartments, 2201 Gibson St. Canady was arrested a day later when officers located him driving a vehicle that had bullet holes in it. During a police interview, Canady told officers he was in his friend's car when Jackson opened one of the doors and shot at Canady, who said he shot back and drove away.