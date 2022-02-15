Sioux City man held on $50,000 bond after being charged with assaulting woman at gunpoint

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man is in custody on suspicion of sexually assaulting a woman while threatening her with a gun.

Chandler Archer, 22, was arrested Sunday on charges of assault with intent to commit sexual abuse and intimidation with a dangerous weapon. He is being held in the Woodbury County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

According to court documents, the alleged victim met Archer at his home between 6:37 p.m. and 7:55 p.m. Sunday. Shortly after she arrived, Archer began waving a pink handgun, putting it to his head and pulling the trigger, then putting it to the victim's head and throat and pulling the trigger numerous times.

Archer told the woman to perform a sex act with him or he would shoot her, and threatened to shoot her in the back if she left. When the victim exited the apartment, Archer pulled her by the hair, placed the gun against her throat, grabbed her by the chest and forcefully kissed her, court documents said.

The victim was able to escape and called police.

