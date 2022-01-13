 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sioux City man hit with 79 months in federal prison on gun charge

SIOUX CITY -- A man sentenced to prison for shooting another man in Sioux City has been sentenced to federal prison for illegally possessing the handgun used in the incident.

Alejandro LaPointe, 21, of Sioux City, was sentenced Friday in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to 79 months in prison on one count of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

Alejandro LaPointe mug-2022

LaPointe

LaPointe was charged with illegally possessing a .357-caliber Sturm Ruger revolver. Because of two previous felony convictions, he was prohibited from having guns and ammunition.

LaPointe shot Tyrin Sheridan in the right calf on Feb. 10 outside a home in the 1400 block of Myrtle Street. Police found a spent bullet casing in the backyard and a second spent casing in LaPointe's pants. The revolver was found wrapped in a shirt and stuffed into a hole in his bedroom wall.

LaPointe was sentenced May 10 in Woodbury County District Court to five years in prison after pleading guilty to willful injury. The state and federal prison sentences will be served concurrently, or at the same time.

Court stock
