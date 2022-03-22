Sioux City man hit with seven-year federal prison sentence for selling meth

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has been sentenced to more than seven years in federal prison for selling methamphetamine.

Daniel Dickey, 34, pleaded guilty in October in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. He was sentenced on March 15 to 93 months on prison.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Dickey and other conspired from December 2020 through April to sell more than 30 pounds of meth in the Sioux City area. Dickey was recruited to help receive multiple shipments of liquid meth for a Texas-based distribution conspiracy, which included importation of liquid meth plus vehicle transport of the drug from Mexico to Texas, then Iowa and South Dakota.

Law enforcement officers conducted several controlled drug buys with Dickey in March and April 2021 in Sioux City, resulting in seizure of more than 1 pound of meth, liquid ready for chemical conversion into meth and about $40,000 in drug proceeds. Dickey also admitted to wiring money from drug sales to sources in Texas and Mexico.

