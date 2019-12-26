You are the owner of this article.
Sioux City man identified in fatal Plymouth County accident
breaking

Sioux City man identified in fatal Plymouth County accident

LE MARS, Iowa -- A Sioux City man has been identified as a driver killed in a two-vehicle accident that occurred at the intersection of county roads C-70 and K-49, about 10 miles south of Le Mars, Tuesday morning.

The Plymouth County Sheriff's Office said Evan Nettleton, 26, died as a result of the crash.

At approximately 11:41 a.m. Tuesday, Nettleton was traveling westbound in a 2013 Chevy Equinox on C-70. Timothy Wolfswinkel, 42, of Dallas Center, Iowa, was traveling north on K-49 in a GMC K3000 pickup truck.

For unknown reasons, the Plymouth County Sheriff's Office said Wolfswinkel failed to see or stop for the stop sign. Both vehicles then left the roadway into a field. Both vehicles are considered total losses.

Wolfswinkel and his two daughters were taken to a Sioux City hospital for minor injuries. The daughters, age 4 and 5, were passengers in the GMC.

Alcohol is not a factor in this crash. Charges are pending.

This accident remains under the investigation from the Plymouth County Sheriff's Office, the Le Mars Police Department and the Iowa State Patrol.   

Fatal Accident
Photo by Dustin Bonner from Pexels
