Sioux City man identified in fatal Plymouth County accident

The Plymouth County Sheriff's Office said Evan Nettleton, 26, died as a result of the crash.

At approximately 11:41 a.m. Tuesday, Nettleton was traveling westbound in a 2013 Chevy Equinox on C-70. Timothy Wolfswinkel, 42, of Dallas Center, Iowa, was traveling north on K-49 in a GMC K3000 pickup truck.

For unknown reasons, the Plymouth County Sheriff's Office said Wolfswinkel failed to see or stop for the stop sign. Both vehicles then left the roadway into a field. Both vehicles are considered total losses.

Wolfswinkel and his two daughters were taken to a Sioux City hospital for minor injuries. The daughters, age 4 and 5, were passengers in the GMC.

Alcohol is not a factor in this crash. Charges are pending.

This accident remains under the investigation from the Plymouth County Sheriff's Office, the Le Mars Police Department and the Iowa State Patrol.