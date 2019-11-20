Sioux City man intends to plead guilty in trafficking case

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man charged with illegally harboring a Guatemalan girl and her father has filed a court document saying he intends to plead guilty.

Michael Williams, the attorney for Cristobal Francisco-Nicolas, on Wednesday filed a notice of his client's intent to plead guilty. The document did not name the charges to which charges Francisco-Nicolas will plead guilty.

Francisco-Nicolas, 38, previously pleaded not guilty in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to two counts of encouraging an alien to come to or enter the United States and one count of unlawful possession of identification documents.

He remains scheduled to stand trial on Jan. 6. A change of plea hearing has yet to be scheduled.

Francisco-Nicolas and his wife, Amy Francisco, are charged with helping the 17-year-old girl and her father get to the U.S./Mexico border at El Paso, Texas, and travel to Sioux City, where, court documents say, Francisco-Nicolas raped the girl five times during her five-day stay. The girl escaped their home and was found wandering Sioux City streets on June 5.