Sioux City man involved in carjackings sentenced to 15 years

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man involved in two armed carjackings on the same night in Sioux City and South Sioux City was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years in federal prison.

Jeremiah Shortenhaus, 27, pleaded guilty in October in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence. As part of a plea agreement, charges of carjacking, possession of a firearm by a felon and two counts of interstate transportation of a stolen vehicle were dismissed.

Shortenhaus stole the first vehicle July 27, 2019, after displaying a handgun and ordering the driver out of the car at a drive-up ATM in the 4600 block of Morningside Avenue in Sioux City.

The vehicle was later spotted by police in South Sioux City, where the driver sped away and subsequently abandoned the vehicle. While officers searched for the driver, they received a call about a carjacking involving a suspect matching Shortenhaus' description near 13th Street and Dakota Avenue in South Sioux City.