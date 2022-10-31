Sioux City man involved in drive-by shooting pleads guilty to gun charge

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man charged in a drive-by shooting pleaded guilty Monday to a federal gun charge.

Jalond Hills, 19, entered his plea in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of possession of a firearm by a drug user. A sentencing date was not set.

Hills possessed a 9mm handgun while he was using marijuana at the time of the Sept. 16, 2021, incident, in which he was initially charged in Woodbury County District Court with firing a shot into an occupied car while a mother and her two children were getting out in the 700 block of Center Street. State charges were dismissed after he was indicted in federal court.

In September, Hills pleaded guilty in Woodbury County to one count of failure to affix a drug tax stamp, a charge resulting from an April shooting incident in which a woman suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound in her leg after struggling for possession of a handgun with Hills in an apartment in the 2200 block of Gibson Street.

According to terms of a plea agreement, Hills will receive a five-year prison sentence, to be served at the same time as the sentence he receives in his federal case.