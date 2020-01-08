Sioux City man involved in police pursuit sentenced to more than 12 years prison

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man who led police on a high-speed chase through Sioux City before crashing his pickup truck was sentenced Tuesday to more than 12 years in federal prison on drug and firearms charges.

William Schoen, 41, had pleaded guilty in May in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and two counts of assault on a federal officer. Chief U.S. District Judge Leonard Strand sentenced him to 147 months in prison.

Schoen was arrested Sept. 19, 2018, after fleeing in a pickup when the U.S. Marshals Service and Sioux City police officers came to his apartment in the 3800 block of Third Avenue to serve an arrest warrant.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}