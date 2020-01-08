You are the owner of this article.
Sioux City man involved in police pursuit sentenced to more than 12 years prison
Sixth and Hoeven crash

Rescue personnel load William Shoen into an ambulance at the intersection of Sixth Street and Hoeven Drive on Sept. 19, 2018, after he had crashed his pickup after fleeing arrest. Schoen on Tuesday was sentenced to more than 12 years in federal prison on drug and firearms charges.

 Nick Hytrek

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man who led police on a high-speed chase through Sioux City before crashing his pickup truck was sentenced Tuesday to more than 12 years in federal prison on drug and firearms charges.

William Schoen, 41, had pleaded guilty in May in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and two counts of assault on a federal officer. Chief U.S. District Judge Leonard Strand sentenced him to 147 months in prison.

William Schoen mugshot

Schoen

Schoen was arrested Sept. 19, 2018, after fleeing in a pickup when the U.S. Marshals Service and Sioux City police officers came to his apartment in the 3800 block of Third Avenue to serve an arrest warrant.

The chase continued through Morningside and ended when the pickup ran a red light at Sixth Street and Hoeven Drive and collided with a car.

Schoen was involved in a conspiracy to sell methamphetamine from January 2018 through Aug. 13, 2018. He also possessed a sawed-off shotgun and a 9mm handgun even though he was prohibited from doing so because of previous felony convictions.

