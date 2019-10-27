{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man was jailed after he allegedly threatened people with a screw driver and crashed a stolen car Saturday. 

According to a press release from the Sioux City Police Department, at around 4:11 p.m. Saturday, SCPD officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Dale Street for "what was originally described as a disturbance involving multiple subjects." 

On scene, officers found a man had threatened to stab another man with a screwdriver while stealing his car. He then fled the area in the stolen vehicle before crashing it into a pole. 

He then left the vehicle and attempted to assault another person with the screwdriver. 

Officers found the man, 19-year-old Justin Matthew Pena of Sioux City, about two blocks from where the incident took place. Alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor in the incident. 

Pena was charged with first-degree robbery, aggravated assault, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, no driver's license and failure to maintain control. He was held in the Woodbury County Jail on $25,000 bond. 

