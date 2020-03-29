Sioux City man jailed after throwing chair through window at MercyOne

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man was jailed on felony and misdemeanor charges after an alleged incident at a Sioux City hospital in which he threatened a doctor and caused hundreds of dollars worth of damage.

According to a criminal complaint, at around 10:58 a.m. March 27, 25-year-old John Dorcey Monrroy became upset at a doctor at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center because the doctor had turned out the light in his room.

Monrroy allegedly started yelling and threatening the doctor, prompting the doctor to flee into his office and lock the door.

He then allegedly threw a door through a window and climbed through it to get to the doctor. Staffers were able to get Monrroy to leave without harming the doctor or any other staff.

The cost to replace the security window is estimated at $750, according to a criminal complaint.

When an officer advised Monrroy he was going to be arrested, he replied that he would not be handcuffed. Three officers, plus other security personnel, had to force Monrroy onto the ground to handcuff him, and one officer's glasses and watchband were broken in the process.