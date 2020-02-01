Sioux City man jailed on attempted murder charge after Friday night shooting

SIOUX CITY -- An 18-year-old Sioux City man has been jailed on an attempted murder charge in connection with a Friday night shooting.

Authorities arrested Matthew Bol of Sioux City and charged him with attempted murder, a class B felony, in connection with the case.

According to a press release from the Sioux City Police Department, at around 11:48 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a shots fired call near West Seventh and Sioux streets. Officers found an adult male that had sustained an apparent gunshot wound and began emergency treatment to save him.

EMS transported the male to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center for emergency surgery, and he is listed in critical condition, according to authorities. His name is not being released at this time.

Soon thereafter, a female arrived at UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's hospital with a gunshot wound to her leg. She was treated and, while the wound is serious, it is not considered to be life-threatening, according to the press release.

The man and woman were found to have been shot in the same incident.

The investigation is continuing. No further information is being released at this time.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call the Sioux City Police Department at 279-6440 or CrimeStoppers at 258-TIPS.

