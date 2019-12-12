Sioux City man leads officers on high-speed pursuit

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man was arrested Wednesday night after leading officers on a pursuit that topped speeds of 100 miles per hour.

Roberto Olmos, 26, is charged with eluding, a class D felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, operating while intoxicated, speeding, failure to stop at a stop sign, reckless driving and possession of a controlled substance second offense, all misdemeanors.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

According to Woodbury County Chief Deputy Sheriff Tony Wingert, the pursuit began on Highway 20 around 11 p.m. after a Moville Police officer tried to stop the vehicle. The sheriff's office joined the pursuit at the intersection of Charles Avenue and Highway 20, west of Lawton.

Wingert said sheriff's deputies and Sioux City Police officers tried to deploy stop sticks to the east, but Olmos took the bypass and went south. A Woodbury County Sheriff's deputy performed a pursuit intervention technique maneuver near the Sunnybrook Exit, which ended the pursuit.

Wingert said no injuries were reported. A female passenger in the vehicle Olmos was driving was released without charges, according to Wingert.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.