Sioux City man on probation for stabbing charged with knifepoint robbery

SIOUX CITY -- The same day a judge placed him on probation for charges related to a stabbing, a Sioux City man allegedly robbed and assaulted another man at knifepoint.

Joseph McCauley is accused of breaking into a home in the 2000 block of Pierce Street at 1:25 p.m. Friday with another man and two women, holding the occupant at knifepoint and assaulting him while taking an iPhone, Social Security card and $200 in cash from his pockets.

According to court documents, during a police interview McCauley admitted to entering the home and going through the man's pockets. McCauley told officers he had met with the man and arranged a prostitution deal in which the man would pay $100 to have sex with two women.

McCauley, 34, was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on charges of first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary and pimping. His bond was set at $50,000.

Earlier in the day, District Judge Zachary Hindman filed an order sentencing McCauley to a five-year suspended prison sentence and two years' probation for an April 23 stabbing. The sentence was spelled out in a plea agreement.

McCauley pleaded guilty on July 1 to going armed with intent and third-offense possession of a controlled substance for the incident, in which the victim was found in the parking lot at Save A Lot grocery store, 1730 Pierce St., bleeding profusely from a stab wound that had severed an artery in his right arm. The victim told police McCauley had stayed with him for several days until he kicked him out.

Police located McCauley the following day and found him in possession of a spring-loaded, double-edged knife and 1 gram of marijuana.

During an interview after his arrest, McCauley admitted to assaulting the victim in retaliation for a previous assault between the victim and a third party, court documents said.