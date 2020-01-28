You are the owner of this article.
Sioux City man placed on probation for role in pistol whipping
Sioux City man placed on probation for role in pistol whipping

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man was placed on probation Tuesday for his role in the pistol whipping of a teenager.

Austin Rockwood mugshot

Rockwood

Austin Rockwood, 20, pleaded guilty in Woodbury County District Court to third-degree burglary, which had been amended from first-degree burglary as part of a plea agreement.

Rockwood admitted that on Feb. 15 he and Jamaal Ferguson forced their way into a house in the 600 block of Center Street, where the victim was struck with a firearm and kicked in the head. The victim suffered injuries to his face. Prosecutors said Ferguson instigated the incident.

District Judge Steven Andreasen suspended a five-year prison sentence and placed Rockwood on three years probation. He also must complete 75 hours of community service. A charge of felon in possession of a firearm was dismissed.

Ferguson, 20, of Sioux City, was sentenced to 10 years in prison in August after he pleaded guilty to assault while participating in a felony and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

