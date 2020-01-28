Sioux City man placed on probation for role in pistol whipping

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man was placed on probation Tuesday for his role in the pistol whipping of a teenager.

Austin Rockwood, 20, pleaded guilty in Woodbury County District Court to third-degree burglary, which had been amended from first-degree burglary as part of a plea agreement.

Rockwood admitted that on Feb. 15 he and Jamaal Ferguson forced their way into a house in the 600 block of Center Street, where the victim was struck with a firearm and kicked in the head. The victim suffered injuries to his face. Prosecutors said Ferguson instigated the incident.

District Judge Steven Andreasen suspended a five-year prison sentence and placed Rockwood on three years probation. He also must complete 75 hours of community service. A charge of felon in possession of a firearm was dismissed.