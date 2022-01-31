Sioux City man placed on probation for sexual abuse

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man was placed on probation and must register as a sex offender after pleading guilty of having sexual contact several times with an underage girl during a four-year period.

Nathaniel Reynolds, 22, pleaded guilty Friday in Woodbury County District Court to one count of third-degree sexual abuse.

In sentencing Reynolds in accordance with a plea agreement, District Judge James Daane suspended a 10-year prison sentence and placed Reynolds on five years' probation. In addition to registering with the Iowa Sex Offender Registry, Reynolds will also serve a lifetime special sex offender sentence. If he were to violate terms of the special sentence, he could be sent to prison.

Reynolds had sexual contact with the girl, beginning when she was 12 years old in April 2014 and continuing until December 2018. Reynolds would play imaginary games with the victim and have her perform sexual acts with him.

Because Reynolds was a minor when he committed the offense, he was not subject to mandatory prison sentencing for the forcible felony charge.

A second count of third-degree sexual abuse was dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

