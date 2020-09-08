Sioux City man placed on probation for sexual contact with 13-year-old

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man was placed on probation for having sexual contact with a 13-year-old girl he met on a social media site.

Kentavious Jenkins, 20, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Woodbury County District Court to lascivious acts with a child.

District Judge Duane Hoffmeyer suspended Jenkins' 10-year prison sentence and placed him on probation for two years.

Jenkins must register with the Iowa Sex Offender Registry, and Hoffmeyer ordered him to serve a lifetime special sex offender sentence in which he will be on parole after completing his sentence. If he were to violate terms of the special sentence, he could be sent to prison.

According to court documents, Jenkins had sex with the girl on April 10, 2019, after the two had met on a social media site. The girl's mother later saw conversations between her daughter and Jenkins on the girl's cell phone and alerted police.

During a police interview, Jenkins admitted that he had sex with the girl and told investigators he wished he had not done it.

