SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man was placed on probation Wednesday for a theft from a payday loan business.
Derrick Henderson, 43, had pleaded guilty last month in Woodbury County District Court to one count of first-degree theft, which had been amended from second-degree robbery as part of a plea agreement. Henderson also pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance.
District Judge Duane Hoffmeyer suspended a 10-year prison sentence and placed Henderson on probation for five years. Henderson was fined $1,000.
Henderson entered Check Into Cash, 1760 Hamilton Blvd., at about 5:55 p.m. July 18, demanded money from the clerk and pressed a fake gun to her body. Henderson fled from the scene on a bicycle with $13,442.
Police arrested Henderson a few blocks away in possession of the stolen money.