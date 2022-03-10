Sioux City man pleads guilty in federal court of child sex abuse

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has pleaded guilty in federal court of sexually abusing an 11-year-old girl.

Juan Pablo-Hernandez, 44, entered his plea Thursday in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of aggravated sexual abuse of a child.

According to court documents, Pablo-Hernandez had sex with the girl on two occasions between July 15 and Sept. 15 in an apartment in the 1600 block of Douglas Street. During an interview with police, Pablo-Hernandez admitted to having sex and other sexual contact with the girl.

Pablo-Hernandez was arrested Sept. 24 and charged in Woodbury County District Court with two counts each of second-degree sexual abuse, indecent contact with a child and lascivious acts with a child. The case was dismissed after Pablo-Hernandez was indicted in federal court in November.

