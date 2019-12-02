Sioux City man pleads guilty in Guatemalan trafficking case

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

His wife, Amy Francisco, 40, pleaded guilty last week to helping Francisco-Nicolas make travel arrangements for the father and daughter and paying for airline tickets for the two to fly to Omaha, where she picked them up and drove them to Sioux City.

The girl was found wandering Sioux City streets on June 5, and she told authorities she had been raped by Francisco-Nicolas five times in five days before she escaped from their house.

A Homeland Security Investigations special agent testified previously that authorities believed Francisco-Nicolas and his wife helped the girl and her father, described as a friend of Francisco-Nicolas, come to Sioux City so the girl could serve as a surrogate to be impregnated and give birth to a child for them.

The girl and her father were apprehended May 29 at the border near El Paso and released on an order of recognizance and supervision the following day before flying to Omaha.