Sioux City man pleads guilty of selling meth

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man pleaded guilty Tuesday of selling methamphetamine.

Daniel Dickey, 34, entered his plea in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Dickey and others sold more than 26 pounds of meth in the Sioux City area from December through April. Dickey was recruited by a Texas meth organization to receive shipments of liquid meth for lab-based conversion and transport meth from Mexico to Texas to Iowa and South Dakota. Dickey was arrested after authorities completed several controlled buys with him.

Law enforcement seized more than 1 pound of meth, liquid meth ready for chemical conversion and about $40,000 in drug sale proceeds.

Dickey faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and a possible maximum sentence of life in prison.

