DAKOTA CITY -- A Sioux City man already serving time in Iowa for hitting patrol cars during a high-speed chase pleaded guilty on Tuesday to Nebraska charges stemming from the same chase.
Larry Johnson, 43, pleaded guilty in Dakota County District Court to attempted assault on an officer with a motor vehicle, operation of a motor vehicle to avoid arrest and theft by shoplifting.
According to terms of a plea agreement, defense and prosecuting attorneys will jointly recommend that Johnson be sentenced to 18 months in prison, to be served at the same time as his Iowa prison sentence. Johnson also would pay $27,680 in restitution for damages to patrol vehicles and workers compensation costs.
On July 6, Johnson led South Sioux City police officers and Dakota County Sheriff's deputies on an eastbound chase reaching speeds of 100 mph on Interstate 129 from South Sioux City. During the pursuit, Johnson struck a state patrol car from behind with his pickup before crossing the Missouri River into Iowa.
Johnson exited at Singing Hills Boulevard in Sioux City, where he lost control and drove into the median before ramming two patrol vehicles. Johnson's truck became stuck, and he was taken into custody.
Johnson was sentenced in Woodbury County District Court in October to five years in prison on one count of eluding. That sentence was ordered to be served in addition to the remainder of a 15-year sentence imposed in a 2013 forgery conviction. Johnson had been paroled after serving more than two years of that sentence, and his parole was revoked.