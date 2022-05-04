Sioux City man pleads guilty to child porn charges

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man pleaded guilty Wednesday to possessing child pornography.

Mario Reyes, 22, had been charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a child. A new information filed Friday charged him with two counts of possession of child pornography. Reyes entered his plea to those two charges in U.S. District Court in Sioux City.

Reyes pleaded guilty of possessing and attempting to possess visual depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct in September and October 2020.

Sioux City police arrested Reyes in December 2020, and court documents filed in Woodbury County District Court said he met several times with a 12-year-old girl at his home, and they engaged in sexual activity. Reyes was accused of using his phone to record videos of the sex acts and sending videos and photos to other people.

Reyes was initially charged in Woodbury County with third-degree sexual abuse, sexual exploitation of a minor, lascivious acts with a child, indecent contact with a child and dissemination of obscene materials to a minor. Those charges were dismissed after Reyes was indicted in federal court in February.

