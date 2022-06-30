Sioux City man pleads guilty to conspiring to distribute meth, potentially faces life in prison

SIOUX CITY -- A 43-year-old Sioux City man could potentially see a life sentence after pleading guilty on Tuesday to conspiring to distribute more than a pound of methamphetamine in the Sioux City area.

According to a press release from the United States Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Iowa, Jesse Chavez pled guilty to the first count while also entering a guilty plea on the charge of possession with intent to distribute meth.

"On December 14, 2021, Sioux City Police officers observed suspicious conduct by Chavez in the Walgreens parking lot and inside the store. Officers confronted Chavez, obtained consent to search his vehicle, and seized three ounces of methamphetamine," the release stated.

From there, the release explains Chavez would receive severe ounces of meth from his suppliers and then parcel out the drug to others.

Sentencing in the case still needs to be set but Chavez faces numerous years in prison. According to the release, the first count Chavez pled guilty to comes with a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in prison while the second count involves a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison.

"Chavez faces a possible maximum sentence of life imprisonment, a $28,000,000 fine, and at least ten years of supervised release following any imprisonment," the release explained.

Previously, in 2015, Chavez was convicted of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance in Iowa District Court.

