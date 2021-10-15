Sioux City man pleads guilty to federal drug charge

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has pleaded guilty to selling methamphetamine.
Matthew Sandoval, 28, entered his plea Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Sandoval conspired with others from 2016 through June to sell more than 500 grams of meth.
He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and a possible maximum sentence of life in prison. A sentencing date has not been set.
Nick Hytrek
Court Reporter
Hytrek has been at the Journal since 1998, covering courts for much of that time. He is a Nebraska native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate.
