 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sioux City man pleads guilty to federal drug charge

  • 0

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has pleaded guilty to selling methamphetamine.

Matthew Sandoval, 28, entered his plea Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Sandoval conspired with others from 2016 through June to sell more than 500 grams of meth.

He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and a possible maximum sentence of life in prison. A sentencing date has not been set.

How to protect your information from identity theft
Judge's gavel in a courtroom, stack of law books
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

French President Emmanuel Macron scores penalty during charity football match

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News