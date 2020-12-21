 Skip to main content
Sioux City man pleads guilty to federal drug charge
Sioux City man pleads guilty to federal drug charge

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man awaiting sentencing for a stabbing has pleaded guilty to selling methamphetamine.

Jason Persons mugshot

Persons

Jason Persons, 42, pleaded guilty Friday in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance.

Persons was indicted in September for selling or conspiring to sell at least 50 grams of meth on Aug. 16 and 17.

No sentencing date has been set for the drug charge. Persons is scheduled to be sentenced in Woodbury County District Court in February for the March 19 stabbing of another man in a Sioux City hotel room.

Persons pleaded guilty in September to assault causing serious injury. Persons and the victim got into a fight at the AmericInn, 4230 S. Lewis Blvd., and Persons stabbed the victim in the leg and the side.

