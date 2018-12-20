SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man pleaded guilty Monday to a federal charge of selling methamphetamine.
Melvin Begay, 36, entered his plea in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to a single count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Begay admitted that from November 2015 through March 2016 he was involved in the sale of meth in the Sioux City area and sold the drug on two occasions in January 2016 to individuals who were cooperating with law enforcement.
Begay faces a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison and a possible maximum sentence of 40 years in prison.