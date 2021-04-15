 Skip to main content
Sioux City man pleads guilty to federal drug charge
Sioux City man pleads guilty to federal drug charge

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man faces at least 15 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to selling methamphetamine in the tri-state area.

Leroy McCoy, 39, pleaded guilty Thursday in U.S. District Court to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, McCoy admitted in a plea agreement that he conspired with others to sell large quantities of meth in the Sioux City area.

McCoy, who was convicted in 2005 of selling meth, faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in prison and a maximum of life in prison.

