Sioux City man pleads guilty to federal drug charge

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man faces at least 15 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to selling methamphetamine in the tri-state area.
Leroy McCoy, 39, pleaded guilty Thursday in U.S. District Court to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, McCoy admitted in a plea agreement that he conspired with others to sell large quantities of meth in the Sioux City area.
McCoy, who was convicted in 2005 of selling meth, faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in prison and a maximum of life in prison.
Nick Hytrek
Court Reporter
Hytrek has been at the Journal since 1998, covering courts for much of that time. He is a Nebraska native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate.
