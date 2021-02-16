Sioux City man pleads guilty to federal gun charge

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man who was arrested after bringing a shooting victim to a hospital has pleaded guilty to a federal gun charge.

Brandon Miller, 35, entered his plea Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of possession of a firearm by a felon.

According to court documents, Miller was present during an exchange of gunfire June 26 at 2800 W. Fourth St. A man with Miller was struck by gunfire and taken to the hospital by Miller and the man's wife. The two were detained after dropping off the victim.

Police patted down Miller and found a Springfield .45-caliber magazine in his pants pocket. After receiving a search warrant, officers searched the vehicle Miller had been in and found a Springfield .45-caliber pistol and a loaded magazine, court documents said. The pistol and magazines had previously been reported stolen out of Greeley, Colorado.

Miller was initially charged in Woodbury County District Court with charges of felon in possession of a firearm and trafficking in stolen weapons. That case was dismissed after he was indicted in federal court.