 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sioux City man pleads guilty to federal gun charge
View Comments

Sioux City man pleads guilty to federal gun charge

{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man who was arrested after bringing a shooting victim to a hospital has pleaded guilty to a federal gun charge.

Brandon Miller, 35, entered his plea Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of possession of a firearm by a felon.

Brandon Miller mugshot

Miller

According to court documents, Miller was present during an exchange of gunfire June 26 at 2800 W. Fourth St. A man with Miller was struck by gunfire and taken to the hospital by Miller and the man's wife. The two were detained after dropping off the victim.

Police patted down Miller and found a Springfield .45-caliber magazine in his pants pocket. After receiving a search warrant, officers searched the vehicle Miller had been in and found a Springfield .45-caliber pistol and a loaded magazine, court documents said. The pistol and magazines had previously been reported stolen out of Greeley, Colorado.

Miller was initially charged in Woodbury County District Court with charges of felon in possession of a firearm and trafficking in stolen weapons. That case was dismissed after he was indicted in federal court.

Another person involved in the shooting fled the scene.

Man pleads not guilty to gun charges related to Sioux City shooting
Milford woman sentenced to federal prison on gun, drug charges
Latest Woodbury County court report
Storm Lake man sentenced to prison on federal gun, drug charges
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Millions of Texans without power after storm

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News