SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man pleaded guilty Monday to being involved in a conspiracy to sell stolen firearms.
Matthew Lynam, 32, entered his plea in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to conspiracy to possess and sell stolen firearms, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm and ammunition by a prohibited person.
Colton Novak, 27, and Tylor Boyd, 25, both of Sioux City, and Daniel Powell, 25, of Otho, Iowa, previously pleaded guilty to the same charges that Johnson faced. Their sentencing hearings have not been scheduled.
Lynam was among five charged in May with stealing guns in central Iowa and selling them in the Sioux City area.
Novak and Boyd pleaded guilty to traveling with Powell on Feb. 3 from Woodbury County to Greene County, where they broke into a shop and took a gun safe containing guns, ammunition, thousands of dollars in cash and other items.
The indictment had alleged that once back in Sioux City, the three divided the stolen weapons among themselves, Lynam and Drew Johnson.
Boyd and Novak later traded one of the guns for methamphetamine and money and hid another gun at Novak's house.
Police recovered two of the other stolen guns on Feb. 7, when Powell and Lynam were pulled over in a traffic stop in Sioux City.
A federal jury in October found Johnson not guilty.