Anthony Holeyfield, 21, entered his plea in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to conspiracy to possess a stolen firearm and possession of a stolen firearm. He faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison on the conspiracy charge and up to 10 years in prison on the possession charge. A sentencing date will be set later.
Holeyfield admitted to helping sell some of the guns between Nov. 26 and Feb. 16 to people in Iowa, South Dakota and Illinois. The guns had been stolen by others who had broken into the house with an axe on Nov. 26 and took 10 firearms -- five shotguns, two rifles and three handguns.
