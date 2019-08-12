SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man on Monday pleaded guilty to possession of firearms stolen from a Sergeant Bluff home.
Antwon Holeyfield, 23, entered his plea in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to conspiracy to possess a stolen firearm and possession of a stolen firearm.
He is one of three charged with breaking into the house with an axe on Nov. 26 and taking 10 firearms -- five shotguns, two rifles and three handguns. Between Nov. 26 and Feb. 16, the three sold some of the guns to people in Iowa, South Dakota and Illinois, according to court documents.
Anthony Holeyfield, 21, and Moses Strickland Jr., 21, both of Sioux City, have pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to possess a stolen firearm and possession of a stolen firearm. Strickland also faces a charge of possession of a stolen firearm by a prohibited person. Both are scheduled to stand trial Sept. 3.