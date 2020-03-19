Sioux City man pleads guilty to federal gun, drug charges

SIOUX CITY -- One of four men charged in connection with a drug dispute in which gunshots were fired at a Sergeant Bluff house has pleaded guilty to federal gun and drug charges.
Lesandro Alvizo-Allison, 20, of Sioux City, pleaded guilty Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, conspiracy to commit robbery and extortion, robbery, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, conspiracy to commit arson and possession of a firearm by a felon, drug user or domestic abuser.
He and three others are accused of driving to a Sergeant Bluff home on Aug. 7 armed with .22-caliber rifles, a baseball bat and a gas can, then threatening to kill the residents and firing gunshots at the house.
Authorities believe the incident was triggered by a dispute over a $600 purchase of "bad" methamphetamine. No one was injured in the incident.
Kelly Davis, 33, Raymond Nieman, 38, Erwin Scott, 24, all of Sioux City, face charges of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, conspiracy to commit robbery and extortion, robbery, extortion, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, use of a firearm during a violent crime, conspiracy to commit arson and possession of a firearm by a felon, drug user or domestic abuser.
Jennifer Crook, 36, of Sioux City, was sentenced to 10 years in prison in December after pleading guilty in Woodbury County District Court to charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, going armed with intent, assault while participating in a felony, conspiracy and aggravated assault.