Sioux City man pleads guilty to federal gun, drug charges

SIOUX CITY -- One of four men charged in connection with a drug dispute in which gunshots were fired at a Sergeant Bluff house has pleaded guilty to federal gun and drug charges.

Lesandro Alvizo-Allison, 20, of Sioux City, pleaded guilty Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, conspiracy to commit robbery and extortion, robbery, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, conspiracy to commit arson and possession of a firearm by a felon, drug user or domestic abuser.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

He and three others are accused of driving to a Sergeant Bluff home on Aug. 7 armed with .22-caliber rifles, a baseball bat and a gas can, then threatening to kill the residents and firing gunshots at the house.

Authorities believe the incident was triggered by a dispute over a $600 purchase of "bad" methamphetamine. No one was injured in the incident.