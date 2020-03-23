Sioux City man pleads guilty to federal gun, drug charges

SIOUX CITY -- A second man charged in connection with a drug dispute and shooting incident at a Sergeant Bluff house has pleaded guilty to federal gun and drug charges.
Kelly Davis, 33, of Sioux City, entered his plea Monday in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and conspiracy to commit arson.
He and three others are accused of driving to a Sergeant Bluff home on Aug. 7 armed with .22-caliber rifles, a baseball bat and a gas can, then threatening to kill the residents and firing gunshots at the house.
Authorities believe the incident was triggered by a dispute over a $600 purchase of "bad" methamphetamine. No one was injured in the incident.
Lesandro Alvizo-Allison, 20, of Sioux City, pleaded guilty last week to conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, conspiracy to commit robbery and extortion, robbery, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, conspiracy to commit arson, and possession of a firearm by a felon, drug user or domestic abuser.
You have free articles remaining.
In addition to those charges, Raymond Nieman, 38, and Erwin Scott, 24, both of Sioux City, face charges of extortion and use of a firearm during a violent crime.
Jennifer Crook, 36, of Sioux City, was sentenced to 10 years in prison in December after pleading guilty in Woodbury County District Court to her role in the incident.