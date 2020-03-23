Sioux City man pleads guilty to federal gun, drug charges

SIOUX CITY -- A second man charged in connection with a drug dispute and shooting incident at a Sergeant Bluff house has pleaded guilty to federal gun and drug charges.

Kelly Davis, 33, of Sioux City, entered his plea Monday in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and conspiracy to commit arson.

He and three others are accused of driving to a Sergeant Bluff home on Aug. 7 armed with .22-caliber rifles, a baseball bat and a gas can, then threatening to kill the residents and firing gunshots at the house.

Authorities believe the incident was triggered by a dispute over a $600 purchase of "bad" methamphetamine. No one was injured in the incident.