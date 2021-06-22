Sioux City man pleads guilty to lesser charge in fatal shooting

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Morales had been scheduled to stand trial July 20. Had be been found guilty of first-degree murder, he would have faced a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.

As part of his plea agreement, a charge of going armed with intent will be dismissed. Three charges stemming from his Jan. 5 arrest also will be dismissed. He gave up his right to appeal his plea and sentence as part of the plea agreement.

Woodbury County Attorney Patrick Jennings declined to comment on the plea agreement after the hearing. Public defender Laury Lau also declined comment.

Morales is the second of three people charged in the shooting to plead guilty.

Anthony Bauer, 18, of Sioux City, who also had been charged with first-degree murder, pleaded guilty earlier this month to second-degree murder and three counts of reckless use of a firearm. According to terms of his plea agreement, he will be sentenced to 50 years in prison and must serve 35 years before eligible for parole. His sentencing is set for July 30.