Sioux City man pleads guilty to lesser charge in fatal shooting

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man admitted Tuesday that he fired the shot that struck and killed an 18-year-old woman attending a New Year's Eve party at a Morningside home.
Christopher Morales told District Judge Duane Hoffmeyer he fired nine or 10 shots from a 762 long rifle, not only killing Mia Kritis, but also wounding three other juveniles who were at the party at 2636 Walker St., where 20-25 people were gathered, shortly after midnight on Jan. 1.
"I understand you fired it at the individual or the residents on purpose?" Hoffmeyer asked Morales.
"Yes," Morales said.
In accordance with a plea agreement, Morales, 20, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, which was amended from first-degree murder, and three counts of reckless use of a firearm. He will receive a mandatory 50-year prison sentence for second-degree murder and must serve 35 years before he's eligible for parole. One of the five-year prison sentences for reckless use of a firearm will be served consecutive to the murder sentence and the other two will be served concurrently for a prison sentence totaling 55 years.
Hoffmeyer scheduled sentencing for June 30 in Woodbury County District Court.
Morales had been scheduled to stand trial July 20. Had be been found guilty of first-degree murder, he would have faced a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.
As part of his plea agreement, a charge of going armed with intent will be dismissed. Three charges stemming from his Jan. 5 arrest also will be dismissed. He gave up his right to appeal his plea and sentence as part of the plea agreement.
Woodbury County Attorney Patrick Jennings declined to comment on the plea agreement after the hearing. Public defender Laury Lau also declined comment.
Morales is the second of three people charged in the shooting to plead guilty.
Anthony Bauer, 18, of Sioux City, who also had been charged with first-degree murder, pleaded guilty earlier this month to second-degree murder and three counts of reckless use of a firearm. According to terms of his plea agreement, he will be sentenced to 50 years in prison and must serve 35 years before eligible for parole. His sentencing is set for July 30.
Morales' brother, Carlos Morales, 18, of Sioux City, still faces charges of first-degree murder, going armed with intent and three counts of reckless use of a firearm and is scheduled to stand trial Aug. 24. Jennings said he could not comment on the status of that case or the possibility of a plea agreement being reached.
Liliana Gutierrez, 20, of Sioux City, is accused of driving the three to and from the house and has pleaded not guilty of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and three counts of reckless use of a firearm. Her trial is scheduled for Aug. 17.