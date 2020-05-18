You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Sioux City man pleads guilty to receiving illegal drugs through mail
View Comments

Sioux City man pleads guilty to receiving illegal drugs through mail

{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man pleaded guilty Monday to receiving illegal drugs through the mail.

Monee Yodprasit, 42, entered his plea in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to charges of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, possession of a firearm during and in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Sentencing will be scheduled after a presentence investigation report is completed.

According to court documents, Yodprasit received 16 packages addressed to several aliases from June through October at his home in the 600 block of West Third Street. He was arrested Nov. 7 after officers executed a search warrant at his home and found him in possession of methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin and two 9mm handguns.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service in October began investigating suspicious mailings being delivered to the Sioux City address from a fictitious California company. Authorities intercepted a package on Oct. 30 and found nearly 10 pounds of meth inside.

Stock crime court gavel judge

Courtroom gavel and law books
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News