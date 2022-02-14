 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Sioux City man pleads guilty to selling meth out of cafe

  • 0

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has pleaded guilty of selling methamphetamine out of a Morningside restaurant.

William Thompson, 62, entered his plea Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. A sentencing date has yet to be set.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Thompson and others who worked at the Madonna Rose Cafe sold approximately 10 pounds of meth from 2019 through June 8. On four occasions in April and May, Thompson, the cafe's co-owner, sold meth out of the cafe to people who were cooperating with law enforcement. In June, authorities executed a search warrant at the cafe building at 4006 Morningside Ave. and seized approximately 1 pound of meth from Thompson.

According to a post on the cafe's Facebook page, Thompson has not been affiliated with the restaurant for some time, and the cafe is under new management and has new partners and staff.

$1 for 13 weeks
Stock crime court gavel judge

Courtroom gavel and law books
0 Comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Iraqi driving school for women aims to challenge gender stereotypes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News