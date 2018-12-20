SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has pleaded guilty in federal court to selling methamphetamine.
Ernesto Bedolla, 31, entered his plea Monday in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and a possible maximum sentence of life in prison.
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Bedolla admitted that from 2014 through June 2015 he was involved in the sale of more than half a pound of meth in the Sioux City area.
Bedolla moved to Mexico just before he was indicted in July 2015, but later returned to the United States.