Sioux City man pleads guilty to selling 4 pounds of meth

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man pleaded guilty Wednesday to selling 4 pounds of methamphetamine.
Carlos Gomez, 37, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking crime. He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and a possible maximum sentence of life in prison.
Authorities executed a search warrant on Gomez' property and seized approximately 5 grams of meth, a loaded handgun and $1,000 in cash.
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Gomez admitted to selling nearly 4 pounds of meth from December through March.
