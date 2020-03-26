You are the owner of this article.
Sioux City man pleads guilty to selling 4 pounds of meth
Sioux City man pleads guilty to selling 4 pounds of meth

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man pleaded guilty Wednesday to selling 4 pounds of methamphetamine.

Carlos Gomez, 37, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking crime. He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and a possible maximum sentence of life in prison.

Authorities executed a search warrant on Gomez' property and seized approximately 5 grams of meth, a loaded handgun and $1,000 in cash.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Gomez admitted to selling nearly 4 pounds of meth from December through March.

