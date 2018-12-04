SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man pleaded guilty Tuesday to sexually abusing a young girl.
Eric Woods, 32, entered his plea in Woodbury County District Court to single counts of third-degree sexual abuse, indecent contact with a child and child endangerment resulting in bodily injury.
According to terms of a plea agreement, Woods will receive a 17-year prison sentence. Sentencing was scheduled for Jan. 31.
According to court documents, Woods had sexual contact with the girl, who was under age 12, on May 19 at a Sioux City home and injured her. During a forensic interview, the girl discussed numerous other incidents with Woods that dated back three years.