Sioux City man pleads guilty to shooting-related charges

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has pleaded guilty of shooting a woman in the legs.

Apollo Houston, 20, entered his plea Wednesday in Woodbury County District Court to charges of willful injury and reckless use of a firearm.

Sentencing was scheduled for Nov. 16. According to terms of a plea agreement, no sentence has been agreed upon, but Houston could receive up to 15 years in prison. A charge of aggravated assault will be dismissed.

Houston shot Kaleigh White on May 7 inside a residence in the 1900 block of Ingleside Avenue.

According to court documents, White's sister brought Houston to the home, and they began drinking. When White's sister and Houston began arguing, White quit drinking and went to the basement. Her sister and Houston eventually joined her and began arguing again, so White went back upstairs and called a friend.

While White was on the phone, Houston came upstairs, sat next to her on the couch and was waving a gun, eventually pressing it against White's left leg and shooting her. The bullet traveled through both of White's legs. White said she had no idea why Houston shot her.