SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has pleaded guilty to attempting to kill another man in order to keep him from providing information to police.
Isaac McDonald, 23, entered his plea Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to conspiracy to tamper with a witness by attempting to kill a person, tampering with a witness by attempting to kill a person, use of a firearm in a drug trafficking crime and crime of violence and conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance.
McDonald was charged with shooting John Mercure in the head on Aug. 1 in the 300 block of Alice Street.
According to court documents, McDonald shot Mercure with a handgun as he passed the car Mercure was driving and fled in a car driven by another man.
Mercure crashed his car into a tree. Officers found four shell casings in the grass and two bullets in his car. Two other bullets struck a neighboring home and garage.
A federal indictment said that McDonald, also known as "Gus," conspired with Oscar Garcia, Andrew Nissen and Jessica Ott to kill Mercure to keep him from speaking to police about drug trafficking and firearms. The four also were charged with selling methamphetamine from Jan. 1, 2018, through March 6 in Sioux City
McDonald initially was charged in Woodbury County District Court with attempted murder. That case was dismissed after his indictment in federal court.
Ott pleaded guilty Tuesday to conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and use of a firearm during a drug trafficking crime. Nissen pleaded guilty to the same charges in June.
Garcia pleaded guilty in May to the same charges as McDonald. Garcia also pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.
A fifth co-defendant, Zachary Moorhouse, is charged with conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance. He is scheduled to stand trial on Sept. 3.