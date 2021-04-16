Sioux City man pleads guilty to smuggling silencers into U.S.

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man faces up to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to smuggling gun silencers into the United States.

Lloyd Clark, 72, pleaded guilty Thursday in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of smuggling goods into the United States. The maximum sentence is 20 years in prison.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Customs and Border Protection officials in October seized parcels, one of which was falsely labeled as "spiral tube," coming into the country from China and addressed to Clark's Sioux City home.

On Nov. 12, authorities seized seven silencers, a modified rifle with an installed silencer and a World War II-era machine gun from Clark's home. He did not have legal authority to possess the items, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Clark remains free on bond while awaiting sentencing. A sentencing date will be set after the U.S. Probation Office completes a presentence report.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.