Sioux City man pleads guilty to stealing car from Knoepfler

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has pleaded guilty to stealing a car from a Sioux City auto dealer's lot.

Billy Sebade, 26, entered his written plea Wednesday in Woodbury County District Court to charges of third-degree burglary and first-degree theft. As part of a plea agreement, a charge of second-degree theft will be dismissed.

Sentencing was scheduled for May 7.

Police stopped Sebade on April 11 at Fourth and Pierce streets after he had committed several traffic violations while driving a 2014 Chevrolet Impala with Knoepfler Chevrolet paper plates on it.

According to court documents, Sebade told police he had just opened an unlocked garage door at Knoepfler's lot at 2801 Gordon Drive, removed four sets of keys to vehicles and took the Impala and a 2013 Chevy Cruze, which was located in the 2800 block of Correctionville Road.

