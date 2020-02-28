Sioux City man pleads guilty to stealing from nursing home resident

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has pleaded guilty to a felony charge related to spending more than $22,000 belonging to a nursing home resident with dementia.
Ronald Taylor, 53, pleaded guilty Thursday in Woodbury County District Court to dependent adult abuse, and he will be sentenced on April 21, with the amount of institution to be determined.
-
Taylor spent $22,883 of the man's money from July 28, 2017, through June 2019 for home improvements and repairs, paying his MidAmerican Energy bills and writing several checks for cash. The expenditures "wiped out" the man's checking account, and he had no idea his money was gone, court documents said.
Taylor was serving as power of attorney for the man, who lived at Holy Spirit Retirement Home in Sioux City and was unable to handle his finances.
Taylor had also been charged with first-degree theft, but that charge was dismissed as part of the plea.
