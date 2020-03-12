Sioux City man pleads guilty to stealing guns

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has pleaded guilty to breaking into a Sergeant Bluff home and stealing several firearms.

Moses Strickland Jr., 22, entered his plea Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to charges of conspiracy to possess a stolen firearm, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a stolen firearm by a prohibited person.

Holeyfield was one of three charged with breaking into the house with an axe on Nov. 26, 2018, and taking five shotguns, two rifles and three handguns. The three later sold some of the guns to people in Iowa, South Dakota and Illinois, according to court documents.

Antwon Holeyfield, 23, was sentenced in January to 42 months in prison on charges of conspiracy to possess a stolen firearm and possession of a stolen firearm.