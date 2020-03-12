You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Sioux City man pleads guilty to stealing guns
View Comments

Sioux City man pleads guilty to stealing guns

{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has pleaded guilty to breaking into a Sergeant Bluff home and stealing several firearms.

Moses Strickland Jr., 22, entered his plea Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to charges of conspiracy to possess a stolen firearm, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a stolen firearm by a prohibited person.

Holeyfield was one of three charged with breaking into the house with an axe on Nov. 26, 2018, and taking five shotguns, two rifles and three handguns. The three later sold some of the guns to people in Iowa, South Dakota and Illinois, according to court documents.

Antwon Holeyfield, 23, was sentenced in January to 42 months in prison on charges of conspiracy to possess a stolen firearm and possession of a stolen firearm.

Anthony Holeyfield, 21, was sentenced in February to eight months in prison on the same charges.

The two were ordered to jointly pay restitution of $7,522 to the victim and $6,512 to State Farm insurance.

Moses Strickland Jr. mughshot

Strickland
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News