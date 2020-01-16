Sioux City man pleads guilty to vehicular homicide

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man admitted in court Thursday that he was tired or under the influence of alcohol when he ran a stop sign at a Sioux City intersection and caused a fatal motor vehicle collision.
Julian Espinoza, 32, pleaded guilty in Woodbury County District Court to vehicular homicide by driving recklessly, a Class C felony that carries a 10-year prison sentence. As part of a plea agreement, that sentence will not be suspended, and Espinoza will be sentenced to prison. His sentencing was scheduled for March 16. He remains free on bond.
Espinoza was initially charged with vehicular homicide by driving while intoxicated, a Class B felony punishable by 25 years in prison. First Assistant Woodbury County Attorney Mark Campbell amended the charge to the lower-class felony as part of the plea agreement. A charge of child endangerment resulting in bodily injury will be dismissed.
Though the amended charge does not contain an element of intoxication, District Judge Steven Andreasen said Espinoza's admission to being under the influence of alcohol at the time of the collision was reckless behavior and provided a basis for the amended charge, which also states that Espinoza unintentionally caused the death of Ronald Hacker.
Espinoza drove his Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck through a stop sign at 19th and Rebecca streets at about 6:51 p.m. July 26 and collided with Hacker's vehicle. Hacker died three days later.
Court documents said that Espinoza's juvenile son, who was riding with him, told police officers his father was in a hurry and did not stop at the stop sign.
Officers responding to the crash smelled alcohol on Espinoza and reported he had slowed speech and trouble maintaining his balance. A preliminary breath test showed his blood-alcohol level at 0.119 percent, above Iowa's legal limit of 0.08 percent. A second test placed his blood-alcohol level at 0.109 percent, according to court documents.