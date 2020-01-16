Sioux City man pleads guilty to vehicular homicide

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man admitted in court Thursday that he was tired or under the influence of alcohol when he ran a stop sign at a Sioux City intersection and caused a fatal motor vehicle collision.

Julian Espinoza, 32, pleaded guilty in Woodbury County District Court to vehicular homicide by driving recklessly, a Class C felony that carries a 10-year prison sentence. As part of a plea agreement, that sentence will not be suspended, and Espinoza will be sentenced to prison. His sentencing was scheduled for March 16. He remains free on bond.

Espinoza was initially charged with vehicular homicide by driving while intoxicated, a Class B felony punishable by 25 years in prison. First Assistant Woodbury County Attorney Mark Campbell amended the charge to the lower-class felony as part of the plea agreement. A charge of child endangerment resulting in bodily injury will be dismissed.

