DAKOTA CITY — A Sioux City man has pleaded no contest to charges of sexually assaulting two juvenile females in South Sioux City.

Harry Beckner, 76, a transient who was living in Sioux City at the time of his September arrest, entered his plea Thursday in Dakota County District Court to single counts of first-degree sexual assault and third-degree sexual assault of a child.

District Judge Bryan Meismer found Beckner guilty of the charges and scheduled sentencing for July 25. A plea agreement in the case does not include an agreed-upon sentence.

The girls' mother contacted authorities on Jan. 22, 2021, and reported that Beckner had been staying at their home and had sexually assaulted her developmentally disabled daughter. According to court documents, Buckner told deputies he was drunk, had passed out and didn't remember anyone in his room.

Questioned the next day when sober, Beckner told investigators he couldn't remember much from the day before. He denied sexually assaulting the girl, but said if he did, he didn't remember doing so, court documents said.

DNA tests showed Beckner's DNA was present on evidence collected from the girl.

Investigators also discovered entries in the girl's journal indicating Beckner had assaulted her and her sister prior to the initial complaint.